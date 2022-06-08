Each spring, colleges around the country hold commencement ceremonies. Students anticipate walking across the stage in their caps and gowns – a short journey that symbolizes the arduous track through academia. Though graduation ceremonies last a few short hours, the path to this day is years in the making. It is always a time of joy and excitement. However, this year is particularly special. This year, my mother was among them.

Heidi Rinaldi, resident of Clermont County, earned her Bachelor degree from Xavier University on May 14th. Though she has had a full and successful career in business, Heidi decided to return to school and earn the degree she started 40 years ago. She graduated with honors as a Dean’s List member and inductee of multiple honor societies.

Like so many parents, Heidi pushed aside her own ambitions to support her family. She began her studies at Xavier years ago but stopped after the birth of my sister and myself. Along with my father, she worked full-time to support us. Together, they provided everything we could have ever needed and much of what we wanted too. Their efforts ensured we had a great education to start our own careers.

My mother certainly does not need this degree. She has been immensely successful in her career. The knowledge she holds for her field is worth more than any textbook. As such, some people might wonder why she bothered. Truthfully, I sometimes did.

College classes are demanding. Students must read extensively, listen to lectures, write essays, debate in peer discussions, and take exams. I am a college professor myself. I know how much we expect from students these days. College can be a long road. Since my mother still works full-time, her nights and weekends for the past few years have been filled with schoolwork. Free-time became nonexistent. And as if jumping back into the classroom after decades away wasn’t hard enough, she also had to quickly become proficient with online schooling. How many baby boomers would be thrilled about that?

Many of her classes pushed her beyond her comfort zone. My father, a healthcare professional, had fun watching her dissect a sheep brain and heart in their home for a remote biology lab. My mom had been dreading it for weeks and warned the professor that she might be too nauseated to complete it. Perseverance won out though. She pulled her hair back, donned her gloves, and completed the dissections. While she might never pick up a scalpel again, she was reminded she has some grit (and did not miss a calling as a surgeon!).

As young children, we are constantly pushed to learn new things. We are forced to take classes across a range of subjects and are encouraged to join extracurriculars. However, as we age, we often forget the importance of growth. We forget how to keep an open mind and fall back on our previous patterns. I am proud of my mom for studying simply for the joy of learning. She is an example to us all that we can grow and learn at any point in our lives.

Achieving a life-long goal is a powerful experience – especially one that has taken a back seat and been pushed aside for decades. Maybe that goal isn’t something you need. Maybe some think you’re crazy for pursuing it. But if it gives you satisfaction and allows you to grow, that seems worth it to me. Congratulations to the class of 2022!