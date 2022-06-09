Kenneth Bolton, age 92, passed away to be with the Lord on June 3, 2022. He served in the Navy Reserves from 1951-53, he was a member of the IBEW Local 648 as a Master Electrician for 70 years, and a 32nd degree Freemasonry Scottish Rite. He was a devout Christian. He loved to read his Bible, watch western movies, and spend time with family. He is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Baylor (Charles), Peggy Bolton Dixon, Phyllis Faulkner, daughter-in-law Janis Fancher; 13 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline (Holland) Bolton, his parents Lutcher and Bonnie Bolton; his brothers Clifford and Lemmon Bolton, sister Louise (Bolton) Berryman; his sons Kenny Fancher and Clifford Bolton; his great grandson Tyler Durham. Visitation was held at Evans Funeral Home at 741 Center St. in Milford, OH on Wednesday, June 8 from 5-7 PM with the funeral at 7 PM. Graveside service took place at McFarland Cemetery in Corbin KY on Friday, June 10 at 1PM.