At the May 20th Clermont Northeastern Senior Award Ceremony, the Clermont Northeastern Alumni Association (CNEAA) awarded a record total of $10,500 in scholarships. Steve Vastine, former President of the CNEAA announced the winners, presenting the scholarships to seven outstanding seniors including Zach Baker, Hannah Creagher, Nolan Reed, Terribithia Schuler, Angel Snider, Cooper Woolery, and Austin Yeager. As current CNEAA president, Bill Hurdle noted, “The smiles say it all, thank you everyone who gave, worked, and donated. It takes a team effort to make this happen.”

The CNEAA is focused on giving back to the community and assisting students to achieve success. Their annual fundraiser includes an All-Alumni Celebration. This year’s celebration will be held on August 20, 2022, at the Fastiques Building on the Clermont County Fair Grounds in Owensville. The event is open to those who attended, worked at, or graduated from Clermont Northeastern and their guests. Owensville High School alumni are also invited. The celebration includes dinner, silent auctions, and a share-the-pot raffle. The cost is $25 per person which includes dinner, dessert and entertainment. Registration and payment are due by August 1, 2022, and should be mailed to the CNEAA, PO Box 511, Owensville, OH 45160. Other fundraisers include a Friday Social on August 19, 2022, at Cedar Trace Golf Club, Batavia.

And for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, a Cruise In and motorcycle ride will be held on June 18, 2022, at 9 a.m. starting in the Clermont Northeastern High School parking lot. This event is open to the public. The public can also purchase tickets for the share-the-pot raffle. For additional information, contact Susan Putnam, putnam_s@cneschools.org.