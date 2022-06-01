With five restaurants and pubs offering live entertainment, and live performances taking place both at the riverview bandstand and at the gazebo in the riverfront Haussermann Park throughout the summer, community leaders in New Richmond say that the town is quickly beginning to earn the name, “Music Village USA.”

Renaissance New Richmond Inc, in cooperation and support of HER Realtors and the village of New Richmond, will be offering Wednesday evening concerts each and every week through September (weather permitting), shared Renaissance New Richmond Inc. member Robert Lees.

“This series started late last summer and was a big success, Lees explained. “It is being expanded this year to take place through September.”

The gazebo concerts will take place each Wednesday evening (weather permitting) from 6 p.m. tp 8 p.m. at Haussermann Park.

Lees said that the lineup of entertainers cover a wide area of music genres including classic rock, country, bluegrass, folk, Irish Celtic, classical, jazz and blues performed by talented musicians.

The lineup of groups to perform include New Richmond’s own Chuck and James Acoustic Heroes, Falls City Boys, Tracy Walker, Ma Crow and Company, Full Moon Ranch, Elaine Diehl & Boutique, Daven Roberson, Glenn and Lisa Ginn, Eric Penn, with more groups to be added.

“Bringing more wonderful music to the heart of New Richmond’s historic and oh so beautiful riverfront business district adds to the quality of life to area residents and attracts visitors to our waterfront business district as well,” Lees said.

Looking ahead, New Richmond is also preparing to celebrate with its existing annual festivals, including Freedomfest in July, RiverDays Festival and the RiverArts Festival in August, all of which will be offering live entertainment.

“A number of larger community bands and big bands will be performing on certain weekends at the bandstand throughout the summer season,” Lees added.

Organizers hope that music event-goers will grab a bite to eat before or after the concert at one of New Richmond’s eateries/pubs, purchase a DORA beverage, invite friends and family, bring a chair and enjoy listening to talented musicians perform.

Wednesday Evening’s Music line up includes:

– June 1 Tracy Walker.

– June 8 Full Moon Ranch.

– June 15 Falls City Boys.

– June 22 Elaine Diehl & Boutique.

– June 29 Ma Crow & Company.

– July 06 Wild Carrot.

– July 13 Raison d’etre.

– July 20 Murphy’s Law.

– August 3 Daven Roberson.

– August 17 Eric Penn.

– With more music groups being added.