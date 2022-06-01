The Felicity-Franklin High School baseball team returned to the district finals on Wednesday, May 25 and found itself on the wrong end of a pitchers’ dual for the second consecutive season.

The Cardinals fell to Southeastern 3-0 at Midland Field, ending Felicity’s postseason Division IV postseason push. The Cardinals hit the ball hard throughout the game, but right at Southeastern defenders. Felicity managed just two hits in the game.

“We hit the ball hard, just like last year’s district championship game,” Felicity head coach Ryan Taulbee said. “When you’re playing good teams, thehy make plays. The center fielder made great plays on the ball.”

Southeastern scored in the first inning as Felicity couldn’t find the strike zone during a downpour. Walks and errors haunted the team throughout the inning and would turn out to be the Cardinals’ downfall.

“The ball didn’t bounce our way in the first inning,” Taulbee said. “Tailor-made double play and we couldn’t handle it. We walked a couple guys…It was a pitcher’s dual. We waited too long to start putting the ball in play.”

Grant Carter and Jaden Smith had hits for Felicity. Carter’s base hit in the sixth inning broke up a perfect game.

Senior Ryan Taulbee threw six innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned). He walked four and struck out nine.

The loss ends Felicity’s season at 14-5 overall.

“Great season,” Taulbee said. “I thought we had a chance, it just wasn’t our day.”

The game marked the final contest for Felicity’s five seniors. In addition to Taulbee, Cam Helton, Connor Ninichuck, Wyatt McElfresh and Tate Liming appeared in their final game for Felicity. That group of seniors helped the team make history over the last two years.

“I looked the other day, I don’t think we’ve ever had a back-to-back sectional champ,” Taulbee said. “That’s great for those guys, they’ve been great leaders.”