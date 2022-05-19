The Amelia Garden Club is excited to bring back our Plant Auction after a more than two-year hiatus. Join us on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Union Township Civic Center, Senior Building, 4350 Aicholtz Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45245, for a fun-filled friendly evening. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. for registration and previewing. The auction will start promptly at 6:00 p.m.

The Garden Club membership has worked hard to provide a good array of indoor and outdoor garden plants and various other garden-related materials. Donations from local businesses will be available. No checks will be accepted, only cash. Light refreshments will be served too.

Usually, our club members are the auctioneers. This time we have stepped it up. We have secured a few gardening gurus and locals to help us auction these items. It will be fun.

Bobbie Blevins, Life-Long Learning Coordinator, Clermont Senior Services. Bobbie has been caring for seniors for more than 12 years. She has been planting new gardens adding color to her landscape.

Bob Bard, Bard’s Nurseries, Inc. Bob Bard is a Cincinnati native. He is a garden center and landscaping expert and the Lead Landscape Designer, Growing Manager and involved in all aspects of their business operations.

Vickie Wenstrup, owner (and husband Bruce) of Amelia Florist Wine & Gift Shop for 12 years. Vickie had the prestige honor in 2018 of assisting with the holiday decorations at the White House which was a lifetime dream. Steve Drefahl, served in the United States Navy for 30 years retiring as Captain, retired from the American Red Cross as COO after 25 years and currently serves on several nonprofit Boards. Steve is currently President of the Greater Cincinnati Council of the Navy League.

Denna Brown, owner of Red Vette Printing since 1999. They specialize in Embroidery, Screen Printing, and a wide array of promotional items that will help “Drive Your Business.”

Join us and bring a friend.

Questions send an email to ameliagardenclub@gmail.com