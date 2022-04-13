As orange barrels go up it’s a sign that progress is being made to improve Ohio’s transportation network and make roadways safer, and today, April 7, the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 8 kicked off the 2022 construction season at the site of Segment IVA of the Eastern Corridor in Clermont County.

“The Eastern Corridor program is a series of integrated multi-modal transportation projects designed to make travel easier and safer in eastern Hamilton County and western Clermont County, and construction of Segment IVA is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication,” said ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Tammy Campbell, who was joined for the event by Clermont County Engineer Jeremy Evans and OKI Regional Council of Governments’ Transportation Programming Manager Andy Reser, as well as other Eastern Corridor partners and representatives from the Clermont County Transportation Improvement District.

As part of the Eastern Corridor program, the SR 32/Bach Buxton interchange project will create a new, full-service diamond interchange along SR 32, immediately east of the existing Elick Lane intersection in the Eastgate area of Clermont County. Along with other improvements, at-grade intersections and traffic signals within the project zone will be eliminated, thereby accommodating growing traffic demands and reducing congestion.

“While serving the traffic needs within the corridor, the project will also improve safety by addressing two of Governor Mike DeWine’s Top 150 Safety Locations, as well as multiple locations on the Top 200 Highway Safety Improvement Program’s suburban intersections and non-freeway segments lists,” said Campbell.

Construction for the $42.5 million project began in February, and work is scheduled to be complete in late fall of 2024.

Other ODOT District 8 projects of note kicking off this year include:

– Phase 5B of the I-75 Mill Creek Expressway, which includes reconfiguring the southbound I-75 connection to eastbound I-74 and performing additional improvements to the eastbound I-74 connections to I-75.

– Phase 8 of the I-75 Thru the Valley, the reconstruction of I-75 from Glendale-​Milford Road to the Kemper Road overpass, adding a fourth lane in each direction and adding capacity at the Sharon Road interchange and at Sharon Road and Chester Road.

– I-275 SmartLane Corridor & Resurfacing, which is the construction of a smart lane along I-275 West between Loveland-Madeira Road and I-71 by widening the median shoulder and implementing dynamic message signs and a variable speed limit. Construction also includes resurfacing I-275 between US 42 and Loveland-Madeira Road.

As part of its total construction program this year, ODOT District 8 will invest approximately $400 million on more than 80 projects in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties. As construction ramps us across the state, motorists are reminded to eliminate distractions, pay attention in work zones and move over, slow down for all roadside workers.

For more information about ODOT’s construction program, visit our projects page on the ODOT website, and for ODOT news, including project updates, traffic advisories and events, from around the state, sign up for our email subscription service, Gov.Delivery. You can also see where work might impact your daily commute or upcoming trip at OHGO.com.