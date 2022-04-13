Grant Bicentennial events in NR and Pt. Pleasant

Pictured is Grant, the 18th president of the United States, who was born in Clermont County on April 27, 1822. Photo provided.

You know, Ulysses S. Grant doesn’t just have the coolest photo out there of any president, but he was the first Ohio-born American president.

Clermont County’s favored son, US Grant, was born in Point Pleasant on April 27, 1822, and he would go on to be the 18th president of the United States. In good timing leading up to his bicentennial, Grant has seen something of a revitalization in the last few years, thanks in part to a string of biographies on him, including by renowned historian and biographer, Ron Chernow, with his 2017 book, Grant.

“With U.S. Grant’s reputation and true legacy being restored by numerous best selling author’s and historians the likes of H.W. Brands, Ron White and Ron Chernow, Clermont and Brown County have a unique opportunity to share with the world the local sites and stories that formed his character during his formative years and was the foundation for his greatness,” Greg Roberts, administrator for the village of New Richmond, and a member of Historic New Richmond, Inc., said.

In the aforementioned “coolest” photo, which is part of the Library of Congress collection, Grant is leaning against a tree at his Cold Harbor, Virginia headquarters in June 1864. So, sure, he wasn’t actually president yet for another four years. And sure, he wasn’t shaking hands with Babe Ruth like Harding, or posing with Elvis like Nixon, or elbow-to-elbow with Churchill and Stalin like FDR, and fair, it is hard to top Truman holding the, “Dewey Defeats Truman,” newspaper, but still, I would submit, it is the coolest photo of a president.

And yes, unfortunately, the photo was likely taken either right before or after one of American history’s bloodiest battles during the American Civil War in the Battle of Cold Harbor, where Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s army won a “lopsided” battle, the last he would win.

In the end, of course, the Confederacy would be defeated, and Grant would capitalize on his “huge popularity as Lincoln’s victorious General during the Civil War,” Roberts said, to win the presidency by wide margins in 1868 and 1872.

“Grant’s role in securing the full political equality of all Americans regardless of color during his two terms in office is unsurpassed in presidential history. He matters because he is largely responsible for restoring the Union and removing the stain of slavery from our nation,” Roberts said.

That photo aside, for the upcoming Grant Bicentennial, there are a number of events coming up to celebrate.

The weekend of celebration kicks off on April 23 at his birthplace in Point Pleasant. There will be a Civil War Artillery Battery from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Forget Me Not Dancers at 3:00 p.m.; cake-cutting at 4:00 p.m.; and free tours available.

Back in New Richmond, there will be a Land of Grant Driving Tour that departs from Front Street at 10:00 a.m. Then at 1:00 p.m., at Sunset Beach Bar & Grille there will be a Bicycling Through Paradise presentation.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on that day, there will be a shuttle bus between New Richmond and Point Pleasant.

The following day, April 24, the Civil War Artillery Battery will be between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 3:00 p.m. will be the U.S. Grant and W.H. Taft National Park Service presentation; and there will also be free tours available.

In New Richmond, there will be Raison D’Etre Civil War Music at Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m.

The shuttle bus between New Richmond and Point Pleasant will be available from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On the day of Grant’s Bicentennial, there will be a flag-raising, along with the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance at 12:00 p.m. in Point Pleasant. Proclamations will begin at 2:00 p.m., with cake and refreshments to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Roberts said he had the “great privilege” of knowing the late Margaret Fulton of New Richmond, who attended the Grant Centennial to see President Harding on April 27, 1922, as a nine-year-old girl.

Fulton passed away last year at the age of 108; she was to be one of the guests of honor on April 27, Roberts said.

Roberts said the most interesting thing about Grant is that he still “commands great interest to historians” because he’s somewhat of a mystery.

“His military skill, his tenacity and perseverance toward achieving his goals with great humility and respect for the dignity of his fellow human beings teaches timeless lessons to future generations,” he added.

That’s Roberts’ takeaway about Grant, and why he matters now, why his Bicentennial matters, and why learning about Grant going forward matters: To heed the example of Grant.

“With the diverseness that continues to be pervasive across the country, we all, and especially our political leaders, would do well to follow the example of Grant,” Roberts said.

Grant, whose character was pilloried by Lost Cause historians elevating Lee and the “noble” cause of the South, is being restored by the truth of his actions.

“His heroic stances to preserve the Union, and end slavery, and secure equal rights for all as president, are finally getting recognition,” Roberts said. “The more I learn, the more I appreciate the greatness of Grant.”

