The Par Hopers Golf Club is accepting applications for membership for the 2022 golf Season.

Par Hopers is a senior men’s golf league (60 and over) playing at Reeves Golf Course (Lunken Airport Playfields) since 1963.

Our purpose is to play golf, have fun, and promote sociability among our members. We have reserved tee times from 7:30 am to 9:30 am to play the front nine on Mondays and the back nine on Fridays, except holidays. Our season starts on Monday, April 11, and concludes on Friday, October 14. The end of the year awards Banquet will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Our annual membership fee of $25 pays for awards and prizes and small administration expenses for the season. Golf course fees are payable only when you play. You can walk or ride, play early or play late, your choice.

We have our own starter’s table to assign and schedule tee times as you arrive at the course. If you have a foursome, you are welcome to play together. If you do not have a foursome, our starter will complete your group. We also have a statistician who keeps track of our scores and handicaps.

We have several competitive play days planned throughout the year, including an ABCD Best Ball Scramble (shotgun start), with a picnic following; three Team Net contests; plus Match Play and Club Championships and a Super-Seniors Championship (80 and over).

Our website is www.parhopers.com See the page link for “Join Now” to fill out an application for membership.

For more information, please call Richard Jefferys at 513-300-3718, or E-mail richardjeff@fuse.net.