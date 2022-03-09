Clermont County Public Health is seeking a Board of Health (BOH) member. Members must be a resident of Clermont County and available to attend monthly Board of Health meetings on the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at 2275 Bauer Rd. in Batavia.

All BOH members must obtain 2.0 hours of continuing education credits annually. BOH members may not be township trustees, village mayors, or administrators. They also may not serve on a local board of education. All board members serve a five-year term, beginning April 1. If you’d like more information or are interested in serving, call 513-732-7499 or email ccph@clermontcountyohio.gov.