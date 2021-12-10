Ayers takes over Williamsburg football program

As one high school football head coaching vacancy is filled in Clermont County, another one opens.

Williamsburg High School sent shockwaves around the area on Friday, December 10 when the district officially announced Nick Ayers would be taking over the Wildcats’ football program pending board approval.

Ayers, a Glen Este High School graduate, spent the last decade as a head coach in the West Clermont Local School district. He led his alma mater to three Division II postseason berths in five seasons before the school merged with Amelia to form West Clermont in 2017.

The Wolves shared the Eastern Cincinnati Conference crown with Milford and Anderson in that first season, advancing to the playoffs for the first time. The team made two more appearances in the postseason over the next four years.

Prior to his coaching career, Ayers was an assistant at the high school and collegiate level. He played professionally in various leagues including a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in the spring of 2004.

“It’s an incredible pickup for us,” Williamsburg athletic director Rick Healey said. “We’re excited about it.”

Healey said the Wildcats had posted the position following the resignation of Chad Ward, who led the Wildcats to the program’s first-ever playoff win November 6. When they brought in Ayers for an interview, Healey and the Williamsburg administration liked what they heard.

“It was a long interview,” Healey said. “What we heard as far as the school district, all the things he wanted to accomplish…we felt like Williamsburg would be a good fit. We liked what he had to offer. He’s very energetic, extremely knowledgable. It’s a win for Williamsburg.”

The Clermont Sun reached out to West Clermont for a statement on Ayers’ departure and the upcoming coaching search but had not heard back as of this writing.

This story will be updated.