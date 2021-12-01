By Brett Milam

Keyanta Gardner was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today by Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Richard Ferenc after previously pleading guilty in the killing of Bobby Farrell, Jr. of New Richmond.

Farrell was killed in the summer.

Christian Beasley has also been charged in his murder and will next be in court on Jan. 28, 2022.

On the firearm specification, Gardner also received five years mandatory. On count three of conspiracy to commit murder, Gardner received 11 to 16 and a half years to run concurrently with his life in prison without the possibility of parole sentence.

