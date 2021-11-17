Several Clermont County football players were honored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association for their play on the gridiron this season.

In all, a total of 18 players from the county were chosen for the teams, which are selected by a media panel from the district.

In Division I, Milford and West Clermont had one athlete apiece named an honorable mention: Logan Bartholomew (Milford) and Brandon Holder (West Clermont).

Three county athletes were honored in Division III. Goshen’s Tracker Newberry was chosen as the first-team all-district punter after averaging 38.6 yards per punt this season. Of his 39 tries, 11 of them pinned opponents inside the 20. He had a long of 55 in a game this season.

New Richmond’s Jack Moore was named to the first-team defense in the secondary. Moore led the Lions in tackles with 100 this season. He also tallied 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Another Lion, Bo Snider, was a second-team selection in the backfield. Snider did a little bit of everything for the Lions, carrying the ball 158 times for 1,079 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also completed 26 passes for 373 yards and three more scores. He also had a receiving touchdown for New Richmond this season.

In Division IV, Bethel-Tate put four players (two offensive and two defensive) on the first-team squad.

Running back Mikey Molloy carried the ball 228 times for 1,693 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wide receiver Gauge Dunn earned a first-team nod after collecting 46 receptions for 617 yards and nine scores.

Defensively, Norman Darnell Jr. was a first-team selection as a linebacker after leading the Tigers in both tackles (107) and sacks (10). Ashton Wolfe earned a first-team nod in the secondary after collecting 63 tackles and nine interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Bethel-Tate’s Wyatt Burton was a second-team selection despite missing the final three games with an injury. He collected 38 receptions for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns in just nine games.

Bethel-Tate’s Blake Stiles earned an honorable mention, as did Batavia’s Max Applegate.

Another Bulldog was named a second-team performer. Kyler Myers finished the season with 46 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Four Williamsburg players were honored in Division V. Trystan Gries picked up a first-team nod after leading the Wildcats in rushing attempts (186), yards (1,115) and touchdowns (18).

Teammate Trent Bocks was a second-team selection after carrying the ball 170 times for 1,009 yards and nine scores.

Toby Humphries earned a second-team nod on the defensive line. Humphries finished the year with 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Williamsburg senior Trent Kellerman was an honorable mention despite leading the Wildcats with 92 tackles, finishing third in the SBAAC with eight sacks and recording a pair of forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.

CNE had three players honored. Andrew McIntosh and Jake Mott were both named honorable mentions in Division V while Connor Yeager picked up a second-team nod as a punter.

Yeager averaged 40 yards on punts this season, putting 12 of his 33 tries inside the 20. His long this year was a 62-yard boot.