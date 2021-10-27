Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in November:

Amberley Village, Mayerson Jewish Community Center

8485 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45236

November 22, 2021, 8 a.m.

Anderson Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

November 23, 2021, 8 a.m.

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45251

November 10, 2021, 8 a.m.

Dry Ridge, Mercy Health – Dry Ridge Family Medicine

4130 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45232

November 22, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

November 24, 2021, 8 a.m.

Fairfield, Kroger/The Little Clinic

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

November 9, 2021, 1 p.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

November 1, 2021, 12:30 p.m.

Ft. Mitchell, Kroger/The Little Clinic

2150 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017

November 11, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Georgetown, Mercy Health – Georgetown Family Medicine

4881 State Route 125, Georgetown, OH 45121

November 29, 2021, 9:15 a.m.

Harrison, Kroger/The Little Clinic

10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030

November 19, 2021, 8:45 a.m.

Milford, Kroger

1093 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150

November 24, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Millvale, Millvale Clinic

3301 Beekman Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225

November 30, 2021, 1 p.m.

Northside, Northside Clinic

3917 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

November 22, 2021, 1 p.m.

Price Hill, Price Hill Clinic

2136 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45204

November 16, 2021, 1 p.m.

Seaman, Mercy Health – Adams County Family Medicine

17790 State Route 247, Seaman, OH 45679

November 18, 2021, 9:15 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.