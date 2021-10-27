Home Community Mental health board to meet Community Mental health board to meet Submitted by the Mental Health and Recovery Board. - October 27, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Submitted by the Mental Health and Recovery Board. Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Monthly Meeting (open to public) Monday, 11/8/21 at 7pm 2337 Clermont Center Drive Batavia, OH 45103 Or to join by Zoom call 513-732-5400 for log in info View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 70.2 ° F 71.8 ° 68.1 ° 77 % 4.2mph 100 % Sun 74 ° Mon 78 ° Tue 68 ° Wed 71 ° Thu 81 °