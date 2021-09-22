On Sunday Sept. 26 the Cranston Memorial Church in New Richmond will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its founding.

WHERE Cranston, Washington & Union Streets, New Richmond

DATE Sunday, Sept. 26

TIME 10:45 worship, luncheon to follow

Church service will be from 10:45 to noon, the service will include music by Karen Roberts, Piano, flutist JoaAnne Loftist,Ecumentical Quartet. Immediately following the church service there will be refreshments, box lunches, socializing and music by Daven Roberson in a large tent immediately adjacent to the Church.

If interested in joining us for the luncheon please complete a registration form that can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page. For more information call 513-310-3069