Home Sports Gallery: New Richmond football visits Purcell Marian Sports Gallery: New Richmond football visits Purcell Marian September 15, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The New Richmond Lions traveled to Walnut Hills High School to face Purcell Marian in week four football action. For a gallery of photos from the game, click any of the images below. View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 39 ° F 40.4 ° 38.1 ° 83 % 2.9mph 100 % Sat 46 ° Sun 52 ° Mon 49 ° Tue 37 ° Wed 34 °