RiverArts Festival, New Richmond on the Ohio, Sunday, August 8, Noon – 6PM

Spend a Sunday afternoon enjoying the RiverArts Festival along the majestic Ohio River. RiverArts Festival, sponsored by NROBA (New Richmond Ohio Business Association), is a new addition to the 48th annual RiverDays Festival showcasing the work of fine artists. Juried work of artists will be displayed on Sunday, August 8th, noon to 6 p.m. by the bandstand on Front Street. Judges will award prizes ranging from $500 to $100 for Best of Show, first, second and third place. $75 will be awarded to the Peoples Choice.

Tracy Walker will be performing live at the bandstand, 1-3 pm. Tracy is a well-known singer songwriter whose style ranges from folk, rock, country, jazz and blues.

At 4 pm the New Richmond Rivertown Stampede will take place on the banks of the Ohio River. Businesses, who are already challenging each other, will race wearing any kind of inflatable costume. Money from this event will be used to develop and grow a youth entrepreneurship program established between the Business Advocacy Committee and the school district. Trophy and bragging rights will go to the winner until the next annual race. An award will go for the loudest cheering section.

Come and spend a Sunday afternoon in New Richmond, along the scenic Ohio river, enjoying the work of fine artists, the music of Tracy Walker, and rounding out the 48th annual RiverDays with a charity race between local businesses. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/NRRiverArtsFestival.

There is still time for artists to sign up.