Shining a spotlight on the exceptional volunteers in Clermont County.

A community tradition since 1994, the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation Salute to Leaders Awards has honored volunteer citizens, groups and leaders for their contributions to the Clermont County community.

“Salute to Leaders is an extra special, long-standing tradition of honoring our unsung heroes in Clermont County. Never has there been another time in the event’s history that we have faced challenges, such as COVID-19. Sharing the good news of amazing volunteers gives us a chance to pause and appreciate how blessed we are,” said Park National Bank Assistant Vice President and event committee member Cyndy Wright Sellers.

The honorees will be recognized with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland.

WHEN

JULY 21, 2021

5:30-8:30 PM

WHERE

Oasis Conference Center

TICKETS

$35 for individuals,

$700 for table of eight

2021 HONOREES

Chris Clingman, Clermont County Park District – The William H. Over Leadership Award

Morgan Cravens, Batavia High School – The Up ‘N Over Leadership Award

Cincy Kids 4 Kids – Community Award

Dennis Brown, Clermont County Board of Health – Community Award

John Sinclair, MercyWorks – Rivertree Church – Community Award

Clermont County Educational Service Center – Education Award

Clermont County Public Health – Health Award

Emergency Management Agency – Health Award

Martha Enriquez – Batavia Township Award

Goshen Township Historical Society – Goshen Township Award

Ray Stetson – Jackson Township Award

Josh and Nicole House, Pickles and Bones – Miami Township Award

Libby Bennett – Monroe Township Award

Carroll Hinson – Ohio Township Award

Lori Wilson – Pierce Township Award

Scott Murphy – Stonelick Township Award

Bethel Tate School District Bus Drivers – Tate Township Award

Brenda Vega – Union Township Award

Essential Workers in Washington Township – Washington Township Award

Margaret Cannava and The Long Family – Wayne Township Award

Tom Lefker, Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association – Williamsburg Township Award

Otto Huber, Loveland Symmes Fire Department – City of Loveland Award

Jay Rothenbach, City of Milford Service Department – City of Milford Award