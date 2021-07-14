Shining a spotlight on the exceptional volunteers in Clermont County.
A community tradition since 1994, the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation Salute to Leaders Awards has honored volunteer citizens, groups and leaders for their contributions to the Clermont County community.
“Salute to Leaders is an extra special, long-standing tradition of honoring our unsung heroes in Clermont County. Never has there been another time in the event’s history that we have faced challenges, such as COVID-19. Sharing the good news of amazing volunteers gives us a chance to pause and appreciate how blessed we are,” said Park National Bank Assistant Vice President and event committee member Cyndy Wright Sellers.
The honorees will be recognized with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland.
WHEN
JULY 21, 2021
5:30-8:30 PM
WHERE
Oasis Conference Center
TICKETS
$35 for individuals,
$700 for table of eight
2021 HONOREES
Chris Clingman, Clermont County Park District – The William H. Over Leadership Award
Morgan Cravens, Batavia High School – The Up ‘N Over Leadership Award
Cincy Kids 4 Kids – Community Award
Dennis Brown, Clermont County Board of Health – Community Award
John Sinclair, MercyWorks – Rivertree Church – Community Award
Clermont County Educational Service Center – Education Award
Clermont County Public Health – Health Award
Emergency Management Agency – Health Award
Martha Enriquez – Batavia Township Award
Goshen Township Historical Society – Goshen Township Award
Ray Stetson – Jackson Township Award
Josh and Nicole House, Pickles and Bones – Miami Township Award
Libby Bennett – Monroe Township Award
Carroll Hinson – Ohio Township Award
Lori Wilson – Pierce Township Award
Scott Murphy – Stonelick Township Award
Bethel Tate School District Bus Drivers – Tate Township Award
Brenda Vega – Union Township Award
Essential Workers in Washington Township – Washington Township Award
Margaret Cannava and The Long Family – Wayne Township Award
Tom Lefker, Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association – Williamsburg Township Award
Otto Huber, Loveland Symmes Fire Department – City of Loveland Award
Jay Rothenbach, City of Milford Service Department – City of Milford Award