Row House Gallery, believed to be the first woman-owned and likely the oldest gallery in Clermont County, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding. In celebration, the gallery will host a series of customer-oriented events in June, July and August. Row House Gallery is located at 211 Main Street in historic Milford, Ohio.

Row House Gallery, originally Row House Crafts, was opened in 1971 by Miami Township resident, Betty Meyer. Originally focused on selling craft supplies, by the mid 1970’s the store evolved into an art gallery featuring local artists and framing services. Throughout its 50 years, the gallery has remained a woman-owned, family-run business; with family staff members including Betty’s husband Art; and her daughters Janie Meyer Smith and Nancy Meyer.

“I pretty much grew up here at Row House,” comments Nancy Meyer, current owner, Row House Gallery. “I was 10 when Row House opened, so mom would bring me to the store and give me a variety of simple tasks to perform. As the business grew and I got older, the responsibilities became more involved; and, at 16 years of age I was officially on the payroll. I love what I do; and, I am very thankful for our loyal customers, for they have allowed Row House to reach this significant milestone of 50 years in business.”

“Row House has been honored to represent a number of local artists” continued Meyer. “One of our favorites is local and nationally-acclaimed artist, Mark Eberhard, who has been associated with the gallery over 30 years.

“My association with Row House goes back many years,” says Eberhard. “Not only am I proud that the gallery represents my work, Nancy has also given me an excellent education in various framing techniques and has an uncanny ability to help select just the right frame to complement my art. And, when I transitioned from working with acrylics to painting in oils, Nancy gave me my first solo exhibition. Through her extraordinary ability to promote the works of gallery artists, she sold every one of my paintings during that event.”

As Row House kicks off its 50th year, the gallery invites customers to help celebrate in a three-month series of events, including:

July – BOGO at 50% Off! From a selection of gallery owned art, buy one get one (of equal or lesser value) at 50% off.

Through July – sign-ups are open at each visit to the gallery to be eligible for a grand finale raffle basket (drawing will be held in August). The basket will contain a selection of art items including a signed Bev Doolittle art t-shirt. No purchase is required to sign up for this prize.

August – Party Time! Row House will conclude its 50th anniversary celebration events by hosting a block party on Sunday, August 8.

Asked about plans for the future, Nancy says “We will continue to provide quality framing services and feature local artists as well as national artists through our partnerships. This model has served us and our customer community well for many years.”

Longtime customer and local art dealer, David Bowen, David Bowen Fine Art remarks, “I have been a Row House Gallery customer for approximately 40 years working with them on my personal art, my art-for-sale and prior to my personal art needs, for the works I purchased and had framed for my bank employer in the 1980’s. They are dependable and provide consistently high-quality framing services. Without reservation, I have recommended Row House to many friends, family and customers, as Row House knows its industry and serves customers with the utmost integrity.”

Besides original paintings and art prints, Row House also offers a collection of art photography, art books, pottery, mosaics, wood-turned ornaments, wooden boxes, and quality framing services.