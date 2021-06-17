John Becker: Former State Rep. Becker running for Union Twp. trustee

State Representative John Becker (2013 – 2020) [on June 11] announced his candidacy for Union Township Trustee and submitted his petition to the Clermont County Board of Elections with the maximum number of signatures allowed.

As a State Representative, and since leaving the General Assembly due to term limits, Becker earned a reputation for standing up for the people and against the establishment (swamp). He earned multiple accolades for being “one of Ohio’s most conservative legislators” and a champion for liberty.

As a trustee, Becker will be combining his eight years of experience in state government with his 30 years of financial expertise in the private sector to focus on controlling expenses, reducing the upward pressure on taxes, and putting the interests of the residents first.

“Property taxes are a problem for many, and for our senior citizens in particular,” Becker said.

His fiscal conservatism and financial expertise are what Union Township needs to right-size government.

Former Representative Becker was on the right side of the Miller Place issue. The overdevelopment threat and environmental impact to the Cincinnati Nature Center, that both incumbent trustees attempted to shove down the throats of the people, was described by Becker as follows:

As 40-year members of the Cincinnati Nature Center, my wife and I were appalled by the callous disregard that both incumbent trustees displayed for the residents of Union Township and for that beautiful sanctuary. In addition to literally standing with our neighbors at the township meetings against both incumbent trustees, we personally donated substantial funds to the Nature Center and the Committee to Protect Avey’s Way. Fortunately, the residents and the Cincinnati Nature Center were able to cobble together enough resources to hire legal counsel to successfully defend against both incumbent trustees.

In addition to overdevelopment in residential areas, Becker is also concerned about Union Township’s debt and its ability to weather the next recession. Becker’s interest in local government dates back to 1993 when he was one of nine candidates to apply for the open position vacated by former Union Township Trustee Andy Moran. At that time, Becker was quoted as saying, “I think government is a problem. It’s an obligation to get involved to solve it.” (Mary Walker was selected for the appointment.)

“I certainly haven’t changed my mind since 1993,” Becker said. “But I’d like to add that Union Township is and always has been a great place to work, live, and raise a family. People are most personally impacted by local government. I share many of the concerns that I’ve been hearing from the residents and I am uniquely qualified to address those concerns,” Becker continued.

When asked about his future political ambitions, Becker responded, “A lot of people want me to run for a higher office – much higher. That’s a possibility in the future. But for now, I am laser focused on Union Township and earning the vote of the people. That’s where my interests are and my commitment is.”

John Becker, CTP, MBA was Clermont County’s 65th District State Representative from 2013 through 2020. Due to term limits, he was prohibited from running for re-election. Becker earned his MBA, with an emphasis in Taxation, from Xavier University. He is also a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and holds a school district treasurer’s license.