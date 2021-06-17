It was Martin Luther King Jr. that said, “life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Today, there are many different ways you can help others: you can volunteer with a non-profit such as Give Like a Mother or Inter Parish Ministries (both located here in Clermont County); You can donate financially to groups like the United Way or the Sierra Club; You could even serve on your child’s school’s Parent-Teacher Organization or as part of your church’s ministry. There are a lot of ways you can serve your community, but have you ever thought about running for public office?

This November, our community will elect members of township Boards of Trustees, Village or City Councils, and Boards of Education. Each of these entities are so important and vital in their own distinct way. Your Board of Trustees or Council oversee a variety of topics, such as zoning regulations, public safety, economic development, and parks and recreation. One could argue that the members of these entities have more of an impact on your daily lives than anyone in Columbus or Washington, D.C. That’s why the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Campaign Seminar on June 26th from 9:30am – 11:00am at the Landing Event Center in Loveland.

Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill coined the phrase “all politics is local” because he knew the importance of elected officials understanding and representing their constituents no matter what office they held. Speaker O’Neill knew that the issues facing constituents were more likely being felt at a local level, and therefore, any real impact had to come from the “local” end of the political spectrum.

For many, running for elected office feels out of reach and overwhelming. Many have the passion and drive to do it, but have no idea where to begin. If you are thinking, “that’s me!,” then our Campaign Seminar is the place for you. To get started, there a few items you should consider first. How do you get your name on the ballot? Do you need to raise money? How do you file your financial reports? How many yard signs should you purchase? All of these questions (and more) will be answered at the seminar.

Whether you have already decided to put your name on the ballot or are just looking to learn more, this evert is for you! We will have an official from the Clermont County Board of Elections discuss the filing requirements for running, as well as a campaign strategist to discuss how to run and win a successful campaign. We will conclude with Loveland’s Kathy Bailey who will discuss what it’s like to run a campaign and serve the public. For more details and to register, visit www.clermontchamber.com.

The success and prosperity of our community DEPENDS on citizens like you stepping up and serving. So ask yourself: what are you doing for others?