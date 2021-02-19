It’s fish fry season! Submit your event photos to be included in The Clermont Sun.

The Clermont Sun will publish photos weekly from local fish fries, up until our post-Easter edition on April 8.

Please submit one to three photos from your local fish fry in this format:

Caption photo with the name(s) and titles (if applicable) of people shown in photo, from left to right, name of organization hosting the fish fry, address, date or dates of fish fry, hours served, brief menu description and prices.

The deadline for the final week of submissions is 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Send your photos to Editor Brett Milam at bmilam@www.clermontsun.com.

Please no calls to inquire when your photo(s) will run.

To ensure you don’t miss seeing your organization’s fish fry photo, subscribe today to The Clermont Sun!