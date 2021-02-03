Submitted by New Richmond Schools.

Despite the pandemic, the team at New Richmond Middle School find ways to maintain traditions.

Though new to the school, the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition has already become a much-anticipated event. Recognizing this, the bee was held but with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

This year’s NRMS spelling bee was written and held in November. The winners were chosen based on their written bee scores.

Congratulations to top spellers:

– Sixth place: eighth-grader Natalie Davis.

– Fifth place: sixth-grader Eve Hollander

– Fourth place: seventh-grader Ellie Walden

– Third place: seventh-grader Ciara Ammerman

– Second place: seventh-grader Emily Redmond

– First place: seventh-grader Lucas Hatfield.

Lucas clinched the win with a perfect score on his written spelling bee.

He now has the opportunity to compete in the online regional spelling bee. As the runner up, Emily can compete in the regional bee if Lucas is unavailable.