Submitted by New Richmond Schools.

Several New Richmond High School students experience a Hollywood moment when they get an opportunity to sing Christmas carols for the movie “An Unintentional Christmas” currently being filmed in the Village of New Richmond.

The lucky and talented students are:

Nathan Schneider, Danny Shockley, Logan Crooks, Jack Glenn, Abby Houck, River Saunders, Maddy Rudy, and Lexi Hotchkiss. Abby is the daughter of Joby Houck who brought the opportunity to the attention of NRHS Choir Director Elizabeth Hannah.

Mr. Houck, who graciously permitted some of the movie to be filmed on his property, called Ms. Hannah in November inquiring about the possibility of some of the Troubadours being involved in the film.

“I reached out to the director, Lana Read, to see exactly what she was looking for and she asked for six to eight carolers,” Ms. Hannah said. “Since Abby was the connection to the film, I had her choose seven other Troubadours to sing with her in the movie.”

The students sang “Joy to the World”, “Deck the Hall”, “Silent Night”, and “Jingle Bells”.

To help the students prepare for their roles, Ms. Hannah made practice tracks for them but they rehearsed and performed on their own. The students are expected to appear in two scenes in the final film.

“This was such an incredible experience for our students,” Ms. Hannah said. “I am thankful for Joby Houck connecting us with the opportunity and for the film’s director, Lana Read, for being so willing to include them and so complimentary of their sound. I’m very proud of the work they put in leading up to the filming and their performance! I can’t wait to see the finished product!”