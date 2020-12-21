Submitted by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and TurfMutt.

When the snow falls, your yard becomes a whole new landscape to enjoy. But there are some important things to keep in mind. Use these tips from the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and TurfMutt to keep the family and pets safe all season long.

Bring Pets Inside. As a general rule, dogs and cats should be kept inside. After walks, wipe their paws and bellies, and check for ice between paw pads. Also, if you are using a de-icing agent like salt, remove that as well.

Trim Trees Carefully. When using a chainsaw, hold it with both hands, stand with your weight on both feet, and angle yourself away from the blade.

Protect Your Power. Ready our equipment before the weather hits. Make sure all batteries are charged and you have the right fuel – use E10 or less in all your outdoor power equipment.

Ventilate Portable Generators: If a winter storm knocks out your power, a generator can be a life-saver if used properly. Be sure to use it properly by placing it outside and away from windows, doors, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come inside.

Clear the Way. Before snow falls, remove debris and household items from your yard. When it does snow, use your snow thrower to clear driveways, sidewalks and a bathroom area for pets. Keep kids and pets a safe distance away when using a snow thrower or any other outdoor power equipment. To clear a blockage, FIRST turn off the machine and always use a clean-out tool.

For more information and helpful tips for the outdoors, please visit www.turfmutt.com.