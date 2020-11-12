Submitted by Gold Star.

Renovations to one of Gold Star’s busiest locations are set to begin this week as part of a complete remodel to its exterior and interior.

Work to the exterior of Gold Star Bethel (629 W. Plane St., Bethel, OH 45106) began on Tuesday, Oct. 28 and lasted through Wednesday, Nov. 11. The drive-thru remained open throughout the renovation process, allowing guests to continue enjoying their Gold Star favorites while seeing the progress to the restaurant’s upgraded exterior. Renovations to the restaurant’s interior are tentatively scheduled to begin in late December or early January. Once upgrades are made to the 2,210 square foot location, Gold Star Bethel will begin serving an expanded menu of burgers, fries, salads and more, in addition to the signature 13-spice blend small batch chili fans know and love. The new menu features:

Fresh, grilled-to-order burgers prepared from 100% all-American beef, seasoned with a unique burger spice mix and finished off with Gold Star’s secret “heavenly” sauce. The sauce is from an original recipe that dates back to the company’s roots as Hamburger Heaven in Mt. Washington; Classic chicken sandwiches made with Southern-style fried chicken breast, Gold Star’s heavenly sauce and pickles;

Hand-tossed entrée salads prepared to order with fresh mixed greens and tasty topping combinations, including the harvest chicken salad, BBQ chicken salad, and Gold Star chili salad;

Double decker sandwiches made with freshly toasted bread piled high with two layers with thinly sliced Blue Grass Quality deli meat and topped with American, Swiss or cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and real mayonnaise;

Loaded fries’ selections including classic chili-cheese fries, bacon cheddar ranch fries, loaded bacon chili cheese cries, and garlic parmesan fries with house-made garlic aioli; and

Hand-spun milkshakes in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and special flavors including cookies & cream, all hand-blended and topped with fresh whipped cream.

A staple in the community

Originally opening in 1978, Gold Star Bethel is owned by franchisee Fuad David, cousin of the founding Gold Star brothers, as well as current CEO Roger David. A proud advocate for his community, Fuad has hosted many fundraisers for local schools over the years. One of the schools, Bethel-Tate High School, has been the recipient of several Gold Star Team of the Week Awards.

“Since first opening our doors, the Bethel community has embraced us and been gracious to us with their continued support. Even as we all share the experience of these most uncertain times, we are grateful for the chili love shared by our neighbors,” said David. “With these extensive renovations to our physical space and expanded menu, we are excited for the future and seeing the community, whom we consider to be our extended family, enjoy the delicious meals together.”

Gold Star Bethel is open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday–Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit wwww.goldstarchili.com.

About Gold Star

At Gold Star, we’re all about the chili. We’ve been serving our guests the most flavorful, delicious Cincinnati Chili since 1965 when the Daoud brothers pooled resources to purchase a restaurant in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Mt. Washington. Chili that’s always fresh, never frozen. Made in small batches every day to ensure quality. Crafted from our founders’ secret family recipe of 13 perfectly blended spices to make Cincinnati’s classic chili favorites the Cheese Coney, and 3-, 4- and 5-Way Chili Spaghetti. Our menu offers something to make everyone happy from fresh grilled-to-order burgers, gluten-free vegetarian chili and double-decker deli sandwiches to loaded French fries, hand-tossed salads and 100% real ice cream shakes – all made with the same passion for quality and flavor as our chili. Today, Gold Star has more than 75 corporate- and franchise-owned locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and is actively developing new franchise opportunities in the region.

For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com.