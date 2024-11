Submitted by NR Schools.

The New Richmond Exempted Village School District and New Richmond High school expresses gratitude to Houck Asphalt Maintenance for its donation of time, talent, and materials to repaint Lions Paws on the drive that leads to the NRHS football stadium.

This generous gift was presented the day before Lions Football’s Oct. 23rd playoff game against Ross. Company owner, Bryan Shively, is a 2001 NRHS graduate. New Richmond resident Doug Gurley did the painting.