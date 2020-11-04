Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

In an effort to boost the local blood supply ahead of the busy holiday season, Hoxworth Blood Center is offering all donors a $10 e-gift card until Nov. 8.

Individuals who donate blood, platelets, or plasma at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center or select blood drives until Nov. 8 will receive a $10 e-gift card.

“The need for blood continues to increase at local hospitals as surgeries that were postponed during the beginning of the pandemic are rescheduled, and beyond that, we never know what sort of traumas or emergency situations will require massive amounts of blood products,” Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations at Hoxworth Blood Center, said. “We’re asking eligible donors to plan their next donation as soon as possible.”

Donors will receive an email with their e-gift card link within 48 hours of their donation, and can select from a number of restaurants, retail stores, and services.

Blood banks across the United States are gearing up for a difficult several weeks, said Lipton.

Flu season and busy holiday schedules historically negatively impact donor turnout, and recent spikes in COVID-19 cases are also expected to cause complications for potential donors.

Hoxworth continues to follow social distancing guidelines at donor centers and blood drives. Masks are required per local guidelines.

To schedule a donation, call 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

Appointments are requested at this time in order to maintain social distancing protocol during the pandemic.