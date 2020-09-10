A West Clermont High School coach was arrested Sept. 10, and charged with sexual battery in relation to a former student.

Kevin Briggs, 31, of Batavia, who is the girls bowling head coach at the school, was arrested by Union Township Police Department.

In a complaint filed with Clermont County Municipal Court, police say a 19-year-old former student reported to them on Sept. 8 that while she was enrolled at West Clermont High School, she engaged in a sexual relationship with Briggs. The former student was a member of the WCHS girls bowling team coached by Briggs during her senior year.

The complaint claims Briggs admitted to police over the phone that he had engaged in sexual conduct with the female student while coaching her.

Police said the relationship reportedly began in January 2019.

Briggs, a Glen Este alumnus, bowled for the Trojans from 2004-07 and immediately came on as an assistant coach following graduation, according to earlier reporting by The Sun. He has been coaching in the district since 2007, and had been the head coach at Glen Este from 2014 to the merger of Glen Este and Amelia High Schools in 2017.

Natasha Adams, superintendent, in a letter sent to parents The Sun received from the District, said Briggs has been placed on administrative leave and banned from all school properties and activities “during the pendency of this investigation.”

“We will continue to support law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Since this is a pending personnel matter which involves students, we are not able to provide any further details at this time,” she said.

Adams added, “We are deeply troubled and saddened by this news and want to make certain our students are supported during this concerning time.”

Adams said counselors are ready to provide support to students, and encouraged students who wish to schedule a meeting with counseling staff to call WCHS at 513-947-7600.

A statement from the District read, “We are deeply troubled and saddened by this news and we take these accusations seriously. Although we still are learning details and the investigation is ongoing, we must work together to ensure that something like this never, ever happens again.”

Briggs is set to appear in court on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. before Judge Christopher Brazeley.