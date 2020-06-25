Great Oaks’ Johnny Mason named Chief Training Officer for fire services

Submitted by Great Oaks.

Fire Safety Services Supervisor Johnny Mason of Great Oaks Career Campuses has earned the designation Chief Training Officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Mason becomes one of only three Chief Training Officers in Ohio and just 141 worldwide.

Mason, a resident of Batavia Township, oversees training at Great Oaks for new adult firefighters as well as for current firefighters and industrial fire brigades seeking to expand their skills.

The Chief Training Officer designation is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in experience, education, community service, technical skills, and contributions to the profession.

“Johnny’s hard work and dedication to his profession makes him one of a select few throughout the world,” Great Oaks Public Safety Services Supervisor Paul Hartinger said. “He constantly strives to make Public Safety Services, and especially the fire training section, the best programming to be found anywhere.”

In his firefighting career, Mason served fire departments in Woodlawn, Reading, Lockland, Springdale, Miami Township, and Liberty Township, where he retired as a lieutenant. During that time, he also served as a part-time instructor at Great Oaks since 2002, and became Supervisor in 2019. He is currently a volunteer Captain with the Glendale Fire Department.

As part of the Great Oaks Career Campuses district, Fire Safety Services prepares area residents to become certified in fire and emergency medical services or as fire officers, as well as providing training in fire investigation, safety inspections, hazardous materials handling, and confined space rescue. For more information, contact the office at 513-771-1142.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence is an international technical organization that works with the fire and emergency service agencies and most active fire professionals. Its mission is to lead the fire and emergency service to excellence through the continuous quality improvement process of accreditation, credentialing, and education.