These photos are provided by the Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Share your Clermont County photos and experiences with the CVB using #DISCOVERCLERMONT on Instagram.

Maybe your photo will be selected next to be featured as the Photo of the Week.

This week’s photo comes from the Little Miami Brewing Company on Aug. 6, 2019, which captioned it, “Pepperoni pizza and My Dad’s Truck, anyone?

#LMBC #beerandpizza #mydadstruck #hazyipa #drinkbeermadehere #milfordohio #independentbeer #seektheseal.”