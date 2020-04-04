By Megan Alley and Brett Milam

Sun Reporter, Editor

On March 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed house Bill 197, which is intended to provide emergency relief to Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill includes many measures, including an allowance for “local governments to hold public meetings remotely and with transparency,” according to a statement from the governor’s website.

The Sun reached out to many local government leaders to find out how their boards are maintaining doing business while the entire state is under COVID-19 precautions and stay at home orders. They also told us what directives they’re giving to the public to allow for their participation in the democratic process and input.

Below are the email responses we received by time of publication on March 31.

Clermont County Commissioners

On March 27, Clermont County Communications Coordinator Mike Boehmer circulated an email that read, “Regular Sessions of the Clermont County Board of Commissioners will continue to be open to the public on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., at 101 E. Main Street, Batavia, Ohio 45103, third floor. The sessions will also be streamed live on Facebook.”

City Councils

David Kennedy, city manager for Loveland, summarized the actions taken by city staff to “do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Those actions:

– Canceled water shut offs.

– Closed all city buildings to public access.

– Closed all public restrooms.

– Canceled all committee meetings.

– Allowed some city staff to work remotely.

– Reduced city staffing in the office.

– Deferred/continued all Mayor’s Court cases until May 7.

– Maintained security and access into the city water plant.

– Improved communication to our residents with the addition of a dedicated “button” on our home page for important links and updates on the virus.

– Tennis courts, basketball courts, and the skatepark were closed by the Public Works Department.

– The city continues to work to assist local businesses, and this week posted a list of businesses who are selling gift cards. A link can be found by here.

– Tuesday [March 24], Mayor Bailey and I participated in a conference call with various organizations to discuss efforts to work together to assure that the needs of our community members are being met. Following the call, the city posted a newsflash notifying our residents of this resource. A link to the Newsflash can be found by here. [The Community Resource number is 513-781-6345.]

– Monday [March 23], the city officially suspended the services of the Building and Zoning Department. Building Inspector, Jim McFarland continues to make inspection on previously submitted applications. A link to the newsflash regarding the suspension of the Building and Zoning Department Services can be found here.

– To accommodate the further reduction of staffing at City Hall, the drive-up window used for utility payments was closed. A link to the newsflash regarding the closing of the drive-up window can be found by here.

– To accommodate the further reduction of Public Works personnel, curbside brush pickup was temporarily suspended. A link to the newsflash regarding the suspension of brush pickup can be found here.

Kennedy said the city currently has no meetings scheduled [as of March 27].

“We are reviewing a software, which would be in compliance with state regulations regarding open meetings,” he said.

Township Boards of Trustees

Steve Pegram, township administrator for Goshen Township and the chief of the Fire and EMS Department, said all township meetings have been suspended, which includes the board of trustees, park board, zoning board, and the board of zoning appeals.

“Our fire stations, township offices, etc., are locked down, we are asking the public to communicate with us through the internet, email, phone as much as possible,” Pegram said. “With that said, we are having a special meeting of the board of trustees because we have four items that must be voted on as it affects payment of bills and payment.”

He added, “We are working on implementing a videoconferencing software solution so future meetings can be held without meeting in-person, but also meet the Attorney General’s requirement that the public must be able to see and hear the meeting live.”

That special meeting was scheduled for March 31 at 4 p.m.

Pegram said the township is participating in the daily conference call with the county Emergency Management Agency, and all the county agencies.

“In an effort to share the same message, we are liking and sharing links and re-sharing public messages being provided by our county Health Department, etc.,” he said. “As of yet, we have not had any local issues/complaints with the ‘stay home’ order, but those are being handled by the Health Department and in coordination with local law enforcement.”

Joe Speeg, chairman of the Jackson Township board of trustees, said the maintenance team is working on an on-call basis, and zoning is by appointment only.

“We support the governor’s directive, and our local BOH [board of health] actions,” he said. “Our meetings are still open to the public and all our participants are requested to practice social distancing. All township facilities have sanitizing disinfectants and gloves available,” he said.

Darlene Jowers, trustee in Monroe Township, said their offices are closed at this time, and employees are working from home.

“Our maintenance men will respond for any road emergencies or cemetery issues (they are available by phone). Our fiscal officer does check the mail daily and phone messages, and our administrator is working from home and online for zoning,” she said.

The township number is 734-6462.

“Our Fire Chief, Steve Downey, has gone above and beyond in keeping us informed via emails. He also has a Facebook page that he keeps the community informed and updated. The firehouse is closed to visitors and our emergency personnel are using safety precautions and cleaning after each run,” she said.

The township community room has been closed and all reservations are canceled until further notice. However, the parks are open for walking trails, but the restrooms, shelter, and play area are closed, Jowers said.

Jowers said the workshop meeting has been canceled, and no decision has been made yet on an April meeting.

John McGraw, chairman of the Union Township board of trustees, said the township has gone from two meetings a month to one.

“We also will not have our department heads at the meeting, but we will read their reports,” he said.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 9 at 7 p.m.

“For now, the public can attend our meeting, but we are working on a virtual meeting platform that may keep everyone safer,” he said.

McGraw said there’s also the following:

– Parks are open for walking, but playground equipment is closed.

– Police and Fire Stations are closed to the public.

– The Union Township Police Department is now closed to the public. All emergencies should dial 911. All non-emergencies or complaints of any nature please contact 752–1230. A police officer can either meet you at your location or in the Police Department parking lot. For non emergency fire call 513-528-4446.

– The Civic Center is closed to all activities, including the Senior Center, meeting rooms, and gym.

– The zoning department is not taking applications for permits.

In addition, Spring Junk Days has been temporarily postponed and will be rescheduled later, McGraw said. Junk Days was originally slated for April 20 through April 25.

McGraw said the Mt. Moriah Cemetery office is open by appointment only. Please call 513-752-1773 for the cemetery.

The Post Office is still open, however.

Teresa Hinners, Wayne Township trustee, said they are “dealing with this day-by-day.”

“Early March brought many questions: How does our EMS staff stay safe while protecting themselves over the course of months? Do we have enough supplies? We already knew that masks had jumped up in price and were on backorder with several companies. What happens when staff start to get sick? How many sick [people] does it take on staff to stop service and depend on mutual aid?” she said.

Hinners said the trustees and staff stay in contact daily through email, which keeps staff at ease knowing the “trustees are apprised of daily protocol changes, and their questions about ‘what if’ are being conveyed.”

The Wayne Township Fire and Rescue has a Continuity of Operations Plan specific to the pandemic, she said, although it is in flux, as the governor and county make changes, and they adapt to those new possibilities with “appropriate protocols.”

“Our staff are experienced and well trained. All know what is at stake. The stress on their operation has been met with careful thought, diligence and care. Their professional manner and the protocols established protect the staff as well as the residents,” she said.

The Fire Chief Association has set up a number of shelters for first responders who do not want to go home after potential exposures while awaiting test results or who have tested positive and want to quarantine away from family; this is a measure Wayne Township is supportive of, Hinners said.

“A few times each week I have been walking around the Newtonsville area. It’s quiet. At the Post Office, residents stand apart while sharing a hello. We all check in at the Dollar Store for bread and milk, maintaining six-foot distance in the check-out line. Locals are taking the recommendations seriously,” she said.

Wayne Township is still scheduled to meet on April 8 at 7 p.m. in the Newtonsville Hall. The room is big, allowing for the board and staff to sit six feet apart and to set several chairs six feet apart for residents to attend, Hinners said.

Additionally, Hinners said the township was gifted disinfectant cleaning supplies from Matthew 25 Ministries.

Village Councils

Dennis Nichols, administrator for the village of Batavia, discussed in an email the March 26 meeting of the Batavia Housing Council, which was hosted online. The meeting was an “email round robin.”

“If the village needs to have other online sessions, we will try to have them using an interface that will allow casual visitors to observe,” he said. “The meeting went well, and participants were satisfied. It was adequate.”

The scheduled April 13 village council meeting is planned to go as usual at the Armory’s Auxier Hall. The auditorium seats 200 “comfortably,” Nichols said, and “we will be able to space out the council members and any visitors with ample space.”

If something changes, Nichols said they will announce it on the village website at bataviavillage.org.

Mayor John Thebout also asked for health cooperation for the pandemic.

“We need to care for ourselves, and even more important, we need to avoid spreading the virus,” he said. “Contagion is the real danger in any epidemic. Good sanitation cuts down on the contagion dramatically.”

The police department and street maintenance department are on duty and maintaining normal operations, as is the Central Joint Fire-EMS District.

Additionally, Thebout said the Clermont County Water Department, which provides water and sewer service, and Rumpke, which provides trash and recycling service, are continuing to operate normally. Duke (gas and electric) and Cincinnati Bell and Spectrum (telephone and data services) are also continuing uninterrupted.

The village office is open for essential activities, but Thebout suggested residents postpone visits for a few weeks, if they can, or call the office at 513-732-2020.

“We hope that the virus turns out not to be as bad as people fear, but we can all help by washing hands and avoiding close contact with others,” he said. “This virus and the flu are both hazards to elderly people, and people with other health problems, and we must do what we can to protect our neighbors.”

Bethel Administrator Travis Dotson wrote, “Village Council meets monthly and we have not had to meet since the restrictions have been in effect. We plan to conduct our April meeting remotely via Zoom Meeting. This should allow us to live stream the virtual meeting to YouTube.”

On March 22, following the State’s stay at home order, Bethel Mayor Jay Noble issued a directive to village residents encouraging them to follow the social distancing rules.

In a follow up email to The Sun, Noble wrote, “This significant time is strengthening the world, our nation, and Bethel. I am so proud of our community. Everyone is bonding so closely during this time, simultaneously using social distancing. At the same time those of us that may be drowning in worries, our churches, non-profits, family, friends, and neighbors are here tirelessly to support each other and make it all better. Our great businesses are doing the right thing and practicing extra care… . When time passes and our new lives begin, history will show that Bethel is and was known as a ‘SmalltownBigheart’!”

The village of Moscow announced on March 26 that it was canceling its April 6 monthly meeting.

Administrator Andrew Gephardt wrote in a follow up email, “The decision to cancel the April council meeting was not taken lightly. All council members were contacted individually, and all decided it would be in the best interest of the mostly older and elderly population who attend to cancel. There is no major legislation pending or resolutions that couldn’t be pushed back to May.”

“We will probably move from council chambers to a larger meeting space across the hall already partitioned,” he said. “Where council and staff can be on one side spread out and any audience members on the other. In addition, a live stream will be available for viewing purposes and for those who would like to call in.”

Susan Ellerhorst, administrator for the village of Williamsburg, shared Resolution 864-20, which declared a state of emergency in the village on March 19.

The resolution, among other items, suspends all administrative hearings and legal proceedings for 30 days (effective on the date of passage) for the Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning Commission, and Mayor’s Court. All village council and council committee meetings will continue to be noticed to the public, but will occur without members of the public for 30 days (effective on the date of passage), according to the resolution.

The resolution continues, “Members of the public who want to participate in the public comment section of village council meetings can do so by submitting their comments in writing via email or written correspondence to the Clerk of Council.”

Michael Murray, clerk and treasurer, can be reached at clerktreasurer@williamsburgohio.org. The next council meeting is scheduled for April 9.

Additionally, the meetings draft minutes will be available to the public within five days of the council or committee meeting.

Ellerhorst also provided The Sun a letter Mary Ann Lefker, mayor, sent to village residents.

Lefker said that while the pandemic brings with it unknowns, the “good news is we are in a unique situation where we have available right here in the village the businesses that can provide most of the basic household needs without having to travel to the more congested areas.”

“They will need your support as much as we may need theirs,” she said. “As a caring community, we all know that the goal is to take all the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and those around us from the spread of the coronavirus. We can do this!”

The community building will be closed to the public, but staff is still available to process documents, answer phone calls, and emails. Those with questions about their utility bill, permit, garbage, etc., can call 513-724-6107.

Additionally, to pay the utility bill, residents can visit williamsburgohio.org, click “pay bill” and follow the instructions.

The previously listed telephone can also be a way to pay it.

Payment can also be mailed to the village at 107 W. Main Street, Williamsburg, Ohio, 45176. Please include a copy of your bill.

The community park at 150 E. Main Street is still open, but social distancing should be followed, Lefker said.

Boards of Education

Michael Enriquez, board president of Batavia Local Schools Board of Education, said the board’s intent is to await further developments, and should stay-at-home orders get extended [which they did after Enriquez’s email], the Board will still hold the regularly scheduled meeting on April 20, and provide both video conference and telephone audio option for members of the public that wish to attend virtually.

“Through our District communications to families, we have encouraged following all of the directives that have been issued by the Governor’s office, as well as guidance from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health. Our public notice for the next Board of Education meeting will reinforce this guidance, as well as plainly make available the remote methods of participation available to community members,” he said.

As for whether COVID-19 will impact the construction plans ongoing in the District, Enriquez said the planning and early site work has continued uninterrupted during the outbreak, and “it is our hope that the outbreak will be over when the next phase of major construction work begins in the fall.”

Bethel-Tate Local Schools Superintendent Melissa Kircher circulated a letter outlining the school district’s planned response to the COVID-19 precautions on March 30. While it did not include details related to school board meetings, the letter stated that, “As a district, we must be vigilant and responsible to our students, parents, community as well as ourselves. The administration and myself have been in constant collaboration with one another, and in frequent communications with our neighboring and regional educational leaders. We continue to follow the guidelines of our state and local leaders and health officials as to how we should operate as an organization during this time of crisis.”

The letter also reads, “All central office staff and administration are encouraged to work from home. The central office will have limited office hours. For those needing to come to the central office to meet with administration and or staff, please call ahead to schedule a time. The building capacity of 10 persons and social distancing requirements will be enforced.”

Felicity Local Schools Superintendent Dave Gibson wrote, “At this time we have not finalized any plans on how we will address this issue. I am working with our tech department as well as the district’s legal-council to insure our capabilities as well as making sure all parts of the law are supported.”

New Richmond School Superintendent Tracey Miller wrote, “I thoroughly enjoy the public participation part of our agendas as we use this as a time to celebrate our students, staff and other community members who are making an impact on our school district… . During this stay at home order, we will not be having these celebratory items on the agenda so as to not bring groups of people together. For the March Board meeting, we streamed it live on Facebook and plan to do the same for April. Hopefully, the stay at home order will be lifted in May and we can resume normal activities.”