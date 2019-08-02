Jessie Lee Shepherd, beloved wife of Norbert Shepherd for 63 years. Loving mother of Stuart (Laura) Shepherd, Scott Shepherd, and Sally (John) Kurmu. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Shepherd, Shera Shepherd, Kaila Shepherd, Victoria Kurmu and great grandchildren, Claire, Tanner, Kaylee, Marissa, Peyton, Romale, Monroe, and Major. Also survived by her brother, Herbert (Sandy) Rowan and a dear friend. Penny. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Wilma Rowan, and grandchildren, Scott and Curtis. She enjoyed her family and MNO club.

A visitation took place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:30 until 8:30 pm.

A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 am. Interment followed at Darrtown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Order of the Eastern Star – Linden Chapter 348, 2796 Lucas Road, Hamersville, Ohio 45130. Condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.