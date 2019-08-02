By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

Williamsburg Township is working to repair the condition of some of its roads.

Recently, the township trustees hired Jim Nickell & Son Blacktopping to patch and repair Musgrove Road, Ireton Road and McKeever Schoolhouse Road.

The roads were left uneven after some culverts were replaced.

“They just got really bumpy, bumpy, bumpy,” Trustee Bari Henning explained. “So, we hired a company to grind down and fix those culverts.”

The project, which was estimated to cost $3,250, was finished earlier this month.

Trustee Gary Jordan complimented the work during the most recent township meeting on July 22.

“The blacktop patch job and culvert on Musgrove Road … that’s such an improvement,” he said. “They did a good job on all of them.”

Jim Nickell & Son Blacktopping was also hired to sealcoat and re-stripe the township hall parking lot, located at 4025 Alexander Lane.

The project, which is already done, was estimated to cost about $1,900.

The trustees are also working with Brown County Construction to repave Hibbs Road and Hageman’s Crossing Road.

The project is estimated to cost $48,835, with construction slated to start before the end of the year.