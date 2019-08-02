Foy Doyle, 93, of Cincinnati, formally of Bethel, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Veterans Community Living Center in Cincinnati. He was born February 19, 1926 in Clay County, Kentucky, son of the late Ford and Martha Martin Doyle. He was the widower to his wife of 35 years, the late Alice Gale Walker, who passed away in 2011. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Wayne Doyle; brothers, Bev Doyle, Matthew Doyle, Grover Doyle and his sister, Ada Doyle Reynolds.

Foy was a proud and honorable WWII United States Army Veteran. He retired from the William Powell Company and was a member of the United Steel Workers and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed family, gospel music, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Vinia Doyle Roberts, Alice Doyle Destefano; step-children, Rodney Barger and wife Jennett, Katrinia Bowling and husband Danny, Sharla Barger and Suzanne Barger; grandchildren, Oakley Roberts and wife Mindy, Crystal Hutter and husband Rob, Michelle Destefano, Joe Destefano, Tammy Doyle; 11 step-grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and his sisters, Gracie Campbell and Rosie Alice Jones.

Family and friends visited from 1:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio. Burial followed at Laurel-Carmel Cemetery in Monroe Township with Military Graveside services being conducted by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team.

Family suggests memorial contribution be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

