Howdy folks—I talked to Cedar Lake a couple days ago and they had some fishermen there fishing for blue catfish.

They are putting trout in there like the last of February or first of March. The weather will tell when they are open for trout fishing. Talked to Mike this morning and he said there were a few fellers that went fishing this morning. He said the lake was coming up a little—2018 has been a very wet year.

My garden sure had a lot of water from the rain on it. Last week I had a flock of common grackles here and most of them were feeding on the ground. There were probably 40 or 50. They would all fly away then in a little while they would come back. As long as they were feeding on the ground that was fine. I had another bird I could not recognize so I finally figured it out. It was a cowbird. It was black and it’s head was brown with a pointed gray bill. The female is a dull brown bird with the bill similar to male. They don’t build a nest – they lay their eggs in other birds nest.

A feller was telling me a few years ago about something that he did. He was showing folks some property he was selling. After he had showed the folks the property, he backed his car in a gate that had some water on the ground and when he pulled out, the folks didn’t know his car was a front wheel drive. The lady said to her husband that was something that his car didn’t get stuck or slip in that water. He told me he had a hard time keeping from laughing. He said he never told them his car had the front wheel drive. This lady kept talking to her husband about how the car came out of that hole of water.

I got a pamphlet from the mobile food pantry last time and they will be at the Catholic Church in Bethel on Friday, January 11, February 8, and March 8. The time each day is 11 AM to 1 PM. I always help give out the farm produce and when she is not busy, Paula helps.

I had a wonderful Christmas. I had both of my granddaughters and their husbands at my daughters house along with her husband and my three great granddaughters – one about 12 months old, one 18 months and the oldest is 8 years old. What a day that was1 I give the good Lord thanks and I have a prayer each evening for all of them. I will be blessed with the opportunity to have lunch with both of my granddaughters and great-granddaughter‘s one day each month at Poochie‘s – this is wonderful.

I got a real surprise this morning. The wind last night blew down a big tree on one of my buildings and two of my raised beds with glass over them. Now I have about four or five trees that have blown down and lots of work. Mr. Chester don’t do that kind of work – he is fine.

Start your week by going to the house of worship of your choice and praising the good Lord.

God bless all . . .

More later . . .