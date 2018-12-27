The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has issued their report on the Dec. 11 Batavia Township crash that left 2 people dead and one injured.

According to OSHP, the crash occurred on state Route 125 near Laub Road, with Officer Ray Ellis responding at 11:32 a.m. to the incident. It would take until 4 p.m. to clear the roadway.

On a clear, dry nearly-afternoon day, Douglas T. Needles, 42 of Amelia, was driving east on state Route 125. Meanwhile, driving on the opposite side going west were Douglas K. Hewitt, 55 of Estero, Florida, and Lisa Cardarelli, 48 of Cincinnati.

Ellis said Needles drove left of center and struck Hewitt in a head on collision, which then forced Hewitt’s vehicle into the path of Cardarelli’s. Her car then hit Hewitt’s, flipping it over and ejecting him from the vehicle.

The posted speed on state Route 25 is 45 miles per hour.

In his report, Ellis noted that Needles’ condition was “under the influence of medications, drugs, alcohol,” and specifically, that drugs were suspected. A blood test has been done on Needles and the results are are unknown at this time.

This was the second deadly crash in a two-week span where alcohol and/or drugs were suspected as a contributing factor to police. On Nov. 28, Nicholas Moler, 33 of Bethel, and his grandfather and beloved Bethel-Tate teacher and coach, Bob Moler, 83, were killed, along with Nicholas’ 10-year-old son, Cameron, after crashing into a tree on Bethel New Hope Road.

Only Cardarelli was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the report.

Cardarelli suffered injuries, but survived and was expected to recover.

In fact, she posted on her Facebook on the day of the incident, saying, “It has been a very profound day of blessings and so much care and love from all the wonderful people in my life. I am very lucky, and doing good. I survived a horrible accident, but learned a lot. Life is precious…”

