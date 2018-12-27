At the Amelia Village Council on Dec. 20, a new council member was announced.

Doug Fischer, councilmember, announced that after “lots of consideration and discussion” the council selected Andrew Sturm to serve as the newest councilmember.

The seat was vacated back in July by Javier Melendez.

Sturm attended Amelia High School and is now the pastor of Central Baptist Church in Amelia.

“I just want to give back to the community and be helpful,” Sturm said.

At the meeting, there were also police and fire and EMS reports.

There were 54 total fire and EMS responses in Amelia in November. There were 33 patients who were transported and six who were treated but refused to be transported.

It was also announced that there were 352 calls to the Amelia Police Department in November.

During the public discussion portion of the meeting, Renee Gerber, former councilmember and organizer behind Wake Up! Amelia, discussed how the city was paying a $12,000 cell phone bill per year.

It was explained that most of the expenses come from the police cruisers having mobile hotspots in them.

“There is no reason that this village should have a $12,000 cell phone bill,” Gerber said.

Gerber and another Amelia resident also discussed why there were so many notices classified as emergencies.

Mayor of Amelia, Todd Hart said that the village has been slowing down on it.

Residents, however, were still upset because “giving a police officer a raise doesn’t seem like an emergency.”

During the legislation section, there were various ordinances voted on.

The first ordinance was a contract with Dental Care Plus to provide coverage for full time village employees.

The next ordinance “setting the pay for village employees appealing all prior and consistent and all parts,” Hart said.

Hart also mentioned that there is a seat open on the planning committee.

