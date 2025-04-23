This Easter certainly left a positive impact.

First, Easter is not a holiday that is high on my radar.

Christmas and Memorial Day are the biggest holidays for me. I have always enjoyed the cooler weather around Christmas time, the atmosphere it presents, the decorations — I love the zoo lights and drive-thru exhibits — and, of course, the presents.

Memorial Day is wrapped around my birthday on May 23, and the Sunday before Memorial Day is the Indianapolis 500 — a stable event for my Mom and me. The Greatest Spectacle in Racing was something we watched every year together while we fired up the grill and enjoyed the weather. Nonetheless, that’s a story for another time.

This year, Easter was different.

