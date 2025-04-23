Lady Wolves continue to roll

BATAVIA — West Clermont has kicked it into gear after a slow start to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference season.

The Lady Wolves have won seven of their last eight games, including five straight at one point, to get to a .500 record in conference play with about half of the season left to go. The team has relied on excellent pitching from starter October Von Bargen and timely hitting from the lineup.

West Clermont (5-5, 9-6) extended its winning streak to a season-high five games following a 4-0 win April 15 against Turpin, marking the team’s third shutout win this season.

Von Bargen pitched a gem with a complete game performance. She allowed one hit, one walk and struck out 11. The junior walked her first batter of the game, but worked around it. She struck out the side in the second inning and struck out two batters in the fifth and seventh frames.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!