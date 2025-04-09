Shelter for people and pets is located in the New Richmond Administration Building at 1131 Bethel-New Richmond Rd. The Shelter will remain open through April 9 or longer based on needs.

Rumpke Trash Management: Rumpke will be putting out a new schedule for trash pick-up later this week. We will post the schedule once we receive it from Rumpke.

Dumpster: A dumpster will be placed at Plum Park by the end of the week for village clean-up.

Electric and Gas: If your electric and/or gas gets shut down during the flood emergency, below is the process to get them turned back on. You will need to contact both agencies listed below:

– Clermont County Building Department for permit: 513-732-7213.

– New Richmond Fire Department: 513-553-2117.

– General Gas & Electric Questions: 513-735-8500 or call the village at 513-553-4146 ext. 17.

– Volunteers: If you or your group want to volunteer, please call 513-735-8500.

– Assistance: If you need assistance, call 513-735-8500 or 513-553-4146 ext. 11.

– Donations: If you want to donate money, please call 513-735-8500.

Other donations: Currently, we are only requesting cleaning supplies. We will let you know what and when we need additional supplies.

– Food Pantry: The food pantry located at 200 Hamilton will be open April 9 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Please continue to check our village website at www.newrichmond.org and our Facebook page; search Village of New Richmond Ohio.

If you need any additional information or have questions, call Kelley Snider at 513-553-4146 ext. 11 or Kathryn Bailey at 513-553-4146 ext. 15.