The New Richmond Exempted Village School District Board Room turned into a command center for local and regional first responders. Photo courtesy NREVSD Director of Communication Garth Shanklin.

On April 8, 2025, New Richmond Mayor Glenn Ewing shared a view from his family’s house on the river. Photo provided.

Lance Sizemore, who owns the Rivertown IGA as well as other businesses in the village, invited evacuees from the River Pines recreational vehicle park to move their RVs to the grocery store’s parking lot, located on state Route 52. Sizemore estimated that more than 50 RVs had moved to the parking lot. Photo provided.

The Ohio River has once again flooded the village of New Richmond.

The flood stage, which is 52 feet, was reached on April 5 at 12:45 p.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s gauge reading of the Ohio River at Cincinnati.

The river crested at 60.79 feet on April 7 at 8 p.m. At the time of publication (April 8 at 4 p.m.) the water level had receded to 60.34 feet.

Projections showed that the river was expected to recede to 52 feet by April 10 at 2 p.m., and that levels will continue to recede to 42.7 feet by April 13 at 8 a.m.

The normal pool is listed at 25.4 feet.

NOAA provides a list of historic crests. Below is a list of the top 10 historic crests:

1. 80.00 feet on Jan. 26, 1937.

2. 71.10 feet on Feb. 14, 1884.

3. 69.90 feet on April 1, 1913.

4. 69.20 feet on March 7, 1945.

5. 66.30 feet on Feb. 15, 1883.

6. 66.20 feet on March 11, 1964.

7. 65.20 feet on Jan. 21, 1907.

8. 64.80 feet on April 18, 1948.

9. 64.70 feet on March 5, 1997.

10. 63.60 feet on March 21, 1933.

Locals know this is somewhat of a regular occurrence and are uniting to help friends and neighbors.

New Richmond Mayor Glenn Ewing, who was elected as mayor in 2020, has lived in New Richmond for 32 years.

