On May 6, residents of West Clermont Local Schools will make a decision about the future of our schools. The combined bond (1.76 mills) and earned income tax (0.25%) issue on the ballot will determine whether we can move forward with a Master Facilities Plan described below.

This plan is not the product of a rushed decision. It reflects years of community engagement—surveys, focus groups, and meetings with the Community Advisory Team (CAT) and Community Advisory Commission (CAC).

If approved, the plan would fund:

– A new 5-6 intermediate and 7-8 middle school on the current middle school campus, allowing fifth graders to move out of elementary buildings. This transition will create grade-specific learning environments tailored to students’ academic and developmental needs.

– A new PK-4 elementary school, reducing the number of elementary buildings from seven to six. This move balances enrollment, provides a more equitable access to resources, and maintains the neighborhood school concept while increasing efficiency.

– Classroom additions at Clough Pike and Withamsville-Tobasco Elementary Schools to address projected enrollment growth.

– Library renovations at Amelia and Withamsville-Tobasco Elementary Schools, along with a new library at Clough Pike Elementary.

– District-wide upgrades in safety, security, technology, and furniture.

– The total estimated cost of the Master Facilities Plan is $193.1 million, with the state covering approximately 20% of eligible costs.

What This Means for Taxpayers

We understand that investing in our schools comes with a financial impact. If the measure passes:

– The property tax of 1.76 mills would cost homeowners $61.60 per year or $5.13 per month for every $100,000 of appraised home value.

– The earned income tax (0.25%) would cost a resident with a $50,000 income approximately $125 per year or $10.41 per month.

– The earned income tax applies to district residents regardless of where they work but does not apply to Social Security, pensions, child support, or unemployment benefits.

For more information, visit westcler.org.

By Natasha Adams, Superintendent of West Clermont Local School District