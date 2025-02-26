At last, I can finally write about actual results and not just speculations or predictions, as Spring Training games have officially started. As I do each season, it’s always a good reminder to ignore win-loss records during this time, focus on the “wins” for each player, and to keep in mind that this is a time for players to dial-in before the season begins in a month. Younger players are competing for spots, pitchers are perfecting their craft, and batters are attempting to get their feel back at the plate. Add in the new manager and the new additions, and you really have to take a step back and look at the positives individually.

Impressive Beginning

• Elly De La Cruz hasn’t missed a step and is looking for a breakout season. In his first two at-bats in the Cactus League, he smoked two home runs, including one from each side. If he stays healthy, we might just have an MVP on our favorite team in 2025.

• Santiago Espinal was highly impressive in his 5 at-bats, including a triple and a home run. His depth should be talked about more.

• Rece Hinds smoked a triple off the wall, and I think we all know his ceiling. If he could just be more consistent, he could certainly play a lot of major league ball this year.

• The new Red, Gavin Lux, had a great game, including 3 RBIs and a double.

• 25-year-old catcher Will Banfield smoked an impressive home run. Banfield, Wynns, Trevino, and Stephenson will be fun to watch this season.

• Chase Petty, Connor Phillips, Nick Martinez, and Graham Ashcraft all had impressive outings, including 2 scoreless innings from each of them.

• Cam Collier had a big double in his first at-bat. Collier and Stewart are some Reds on the Rise that are trying to get to the big league level.

Quotes from the Weekend

• Terry Francona on Nick Martinez: “I know there’s some versatility there and he’s willing to do it, but bouncing guys around unless you have to is not what we’re shooting for.” Welcome to the rotation, Nick.

• Bent Suter: “I want to see us having a parade in Fountain Square at the end of the year.”

• Terry Francona on the Pete Rose Patch: “I will wear that as proudly as you can.”

• Terry Francona on Elly: “Don’t quote me, but he’s got a pretty good chance of sticking on our club.” (LOL)

• Terry Francona on Elly: “I want you to be the best player in baseball on the best team in baseball.”

• Terry Francona on playing the Guardians: “It’s just not the right time to have a hug fest. I want these guys to know how important they are. I’m a (explicative) Red.”

Upcoming Schedule

• Diamondbacks Feb. 27

• Athletics Feb. 28

• Padres March 1

• Cubs March 2