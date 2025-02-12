Shirley Mae Retzler (nee Philhower) was born November 28, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert and Ella Mae (nee Ketzel) Philhower, and passed away February 5, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 92.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Paul Jacob Retzler. Shirley was a cheerleader at Batavia High School, where she met the baseball and basketball player Paul. They were married after their senior year December 2, 1950, at Holy Trinity Church in Batavia. Paul passed on March 17, 2000, at the age of 68 after a 40-year career at GE Aircraft Engines.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Terry Joseph Retzler, Victoria Ann Aicholtz (John), and Jacqueline Marie Mason (Daniel), six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sister Carol Taylor (Robert) and brother Charles Philhower (Bonna). In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings: Raymond (Mary), Russell, Jack, Steven (Aleen), and Dorothy Strunk and son-in-law Daniel Mason.

Shirley and Paul have been members of St. Veronica Church in Mt. Carmel, Ohio, since 1956. Shirley was a Eucharistic minister and served in the bereavement ministry. She has been very devoted to her grandchildren: Jacob, Abe, Beth, Dustin, Ben, and Hannah and her grandchildren: Paige, John, Jenny, Kate, Joseph, Henry, Caroline, Kearie, Calvin, Avee, Dorothy, Ellen, Paul, Mabel, George, Victor, and Clara.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Church located at 4473 Mt. Carmel-Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45244 on Saturday, February 15, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., which will be followed by a reception at the St. Veronica Reception Hall. Internment will be on Tuesday, February 18, 10 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Union Township, Clermont County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Veronica Church or Hospice of Cincinnati. Funeral services will be provided by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home.