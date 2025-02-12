The Clermont County Department of Community and Economic Development is conducting an online survey to evaluate current and future housing needs. Residents and businesses are invited to take the survey, which is part of a comprehensive countywide housing study: https://t.co/BEtD4oTrcZ.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, March 31.

The study will help the Board of County Commissioners assess market conditions for both owner-occupied and rental housing, identify challenges, and develop a strategic plan. The study is funded by a federal Community Development Block Grant.

The county’s consultant, Philadelphia-based Urban Partners, will conduct in-person public engagement sessions this spring and is expected to share its final report by late summer. The dates and location for the public engagement sessions will be shared once details are finalized.