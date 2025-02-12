Below is a wrapup of results from Clermont County winter sports (information taken from Eastern Cincinnati Conference and Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference websites and school websites if available):
Boys basketball
Top scorers (Feb. 4-Feb. 10): 29 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Turpin.
24 – Carson Duke (West Clermont) vs. Anderson.
22 – Brody Fisher (Williamsburg) vs. New Richmond.
21 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Anderson; Brett McKeon (Batavia) vs. Eastern Brown; Griffin Davis (Bethel-Tate) vs. Norwood; Brady Schmidt (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy.
20 – Grant Hess (New Richmond) vs. Williamsburg; Brett McKeon (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.
19 – Anthony Wolf (New Richmond) vs. Wilmington.
17 – Owen Murray (Bethel-Tate) vs. Norwood; Maxx Mehlman (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.
16 – Sloan Gormley (Milford) vs. Little Miami.
15 – Cam Arington (Milford) vs. Little Miami; Grant Carlier (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Felicity-Franklin; Connor Yeager (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy. Ryan Brose (Batavia) vs. Madeira
14 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Harrison; Derek Richardson (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.
