Below is a wrapup of results from Clermont County winter sports (information taken from Eastern Cincinnati Conference and Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference websites and school websites if available):

Boys basketball

Top scorers (Feb. 4-Feb. 10): 29 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Turpin.

24 – Carson Duke (West Clermont) vs. Anderson.

22 – Brody Fisher (Williamsburg) vs. New Richmond.

21 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Anderson; Brett McKeon (Batavia) vs. Eastern Brown; Griffin Davis (Bethel-Tate) vs. Norwood; Brady Schmidt (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy.

20 – Grant Hess (New Richmond) vs. Williamsburg; Brett McKeon (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.

19 – Anthony Wolf (New Richmond) vs. Wilmington.

17 – Owen Murray (Bethel-Tate) vs. Norwood; Maxx Mehlman (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.

16 – Sloan Gormley (Milford) vs. Little Miami.

15 – Cam Arington (Milford) vs. Little Miami; Grant Carlier (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Felicity-Franklin; Connor Yeager (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy. Ryan Brose (Batavia) vs. Madeira

14 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Harrison; Derek Richardson (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!