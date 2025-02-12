Five Milford High School student-athletes signed college letters-of-intent Feb. 5, 2025, at the school. Pictured from left are Ava Bowen (volleyball, Heidelberg University), Camille Burton (volleyball, Thomas More University), Carter Ings (football, Wabash College), Timothy Dick (football, Thomas More University) and Cole Huffer (football, Georgetown College). Photo courtesy Milford Athletics.

Five Milford High School seniors will continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level, and signed letters-of-intent during ceremonies at the school Feb. 5. Two are volleyball players and three are football players: Ava Bowen (volleyball, Heidelberg University), Camille Burton (volleyball, Thomas More University), Timothy Dick (football, Thomas More University), Cole Huffer (football, Georgetown College) and Carter Ings (football, Wabash College).

Bowen was a two-year varsity player for the Eagles as a defensive specialist. During her career, she averaged nearly two digs per set, while recording 14 service aces. Bowen helped the Eagles to 15 wins and an Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I district championship last fall.

At Heidelberg, an NCAA Division III program in Tiffin, Ohio, Bowen will play for head coach Jason Miller. She is the daughter of Chris and Maranda Bowen.

Burton had a banner senior campaign, capped by earning second-team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference and All-Southwest District honors. She also picked up an All-District academic award for her work in the classroom. Burton was fourth among all ECC players with 684 assists, was in the top 15 with 2.93 digs per set and tied for ninth with 45 aces.

At Thomas More, an NCAA Division II program in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, Burton will play for head coach Holly Bronner Stiver. She is the daughter of Mariah and Darrell Burton.

Dick was a key member of Milford’s defensive backfield and special teams for three seasons. He finished his career with 80 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“Tim was also a great special teams player,” Milford coach Tom Grippa said.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!