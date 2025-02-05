Bethel-Tate and West Clermont students receive scholarships

West Clermont senior Braelyn Partin (left) with her grandmother Sally Partin after receiving news of her admission and scholarships to UC Clermont in person on UC’s annual Decision Day Jan. 28, 2025. Photo courtesy Danny Kidd.

West Clermont senior Braelyn Partin after being surprised with news of her admission and scholarships to UC Clermont on UC’s annual Decision Day Jan. 28, 2025. Photo courtesy Danny Kidd.

Two local high school seniors received a surprise welcome to the University of Cincinnati Clermont College Tuesday as part of UC’s Decision Day.

Overcoming obstacles

Braelyn Partin, a senior at West Clermont High School in Union Township, Ohio, was the first student to find out that she’d been accepted to the college.

“I was shocked,” said Partin. “I did not expect the surprise or the scholarships. It feels amazing to be accepted to UC, and I’m so appreciative. I’ll be the first in my family to go to college; that’s important to me.”

Partin’s grandmother, UC Clermont Dean Jeffrey Bauer and representatives from both schools surprised her during science class. Partin, who has a 3.6 GPA, was informed that she would receive a $6,000 UC grant and a UC Clermont Merit Scholarship — together, the awards will cover her first year of tuition.

Partin was raised by her grandmother Sally Partin; her mother passed away when Braelyn was 3.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of Braelyn,” Sally said. “I am blessed to witness her journey.”

Partin says her grandmother, who has “done it all,” taught her the value of hard work; a quality obvious to all who know Braelyn at West Clermont.

“Braelyn is studious and has a great work ethic. She is a quiet leader,” said Angela Faulhaber, associate principal of West Clermont High School. “She represents the best of West Clermont.”

Partin is majoring in pre-elementary education, though she is still unsure of her career goals; she hopes college will help her explore options and find the path that suits her best. For now, Partin is taking a moment to appreciate officially joining the Bearcat family.

“My family is full of grief and hardship,” Partin said. “This is a positive step, and it feels good. I’m ready to go through college and start my life. I’m hopeful that UC Clermont will be the path to my future.”

The right next step

The second surprise of the day was for Lily Hathcock, a senior at Bethel-Tate High School in Bethel, Ohio.

“It feels great to be accepted to UC and earn scholarships that will provide me the funds to complete my major,” Hathcock said. “I did not expect this at all.”

The Decision Day caravan, complete with balloons and Dean Bauer, found Hathcock in the library. Hathcock holds a 4.9 GPA and received a $6,000 UC Grant and a UC Clermont Merit Scholarship to cover her full first-year tuition.

Hathcock said she chose UC Clermont because the campus is close to home. She plans to major in physical therapy, a field she learned about after a cross-country injury during her freshman year of high school. She hopes to be the first member of her family to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“I really value my education and furthering it,” Hathcock said. “Being the first in my immediate family to do something means a lot to me.”

Hathcock’s mother, Debbie, said it has been exciting to watch her daughter mature and grow in recent years while carving her own unique path forward.

“Lily has always excelled throughout her education,” said Debbie. “She wants to have choices and the freedom to live and work anywhere. We are grateful for this offer and honor from UC Clermont and excited to see how Lily achieves her goals.”

Ray McAdams, Bethel-Tate High School English teacher and advisor, said that Hathcock’s ability to balance a heavy academic workload — she took UC classes online through the College Credit Plus program, which allows Ohio students to earn dual high school and college credits at no cost — while staying deeply involved in the school community sets Hathcock apart from her peers. Hathcock plays school sports, serves as an officer in National Honor Society and student council, heads the school’s suicide prevention group and was named homecoming queen in the fall.

“Lily is one of the brightest, most mature students I have ever taught,” McAdams said. “She is down to earth while being an incredible student and balances humor with a strong work ethic.”

McAdams said he encourages many of his students at Bethel-Tate to consider the college in their backyard.

“UC Clermont provides an opportunity for our students to earn a college degree, increase their earning potential and improve their critical thinking skills,” said McAdams. “It gives them all the things that we know higher education can give them, while still being local and affordable.”

Hathcock and Partin will be just two of the more than 3,000 students who begin classes this fall at UC Clermont, a regional college of UC that offers more than 60 academic programs, including bachelor’s, associate, transfer and certificate options. The college, which awarded nearly $800,000 in student scholarships in 2023-24, offers the resources of a world-class university in an accessible package that meets a variety of student needs and pathways.

Applications for fall semester at UC Clermont will be accepted until July 1. Learn more and apply now at ucclermont.edu/apply.